374th CES Airmen enhance readiness with RADR training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Paul Thurman Kibler, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron structures apprentice, mixes flowable fill with water during Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 6, 2025. The 374th CES conducts quarterly training to enhance readiness and RADR capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)