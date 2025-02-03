374th CES Airmen enhance readiness with RADR training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron mix flowable fill with water during Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 6, 2025. RADR is a multi-staged process that quickly and effectively repairs airfields, allowing for operations to continue in combat situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)