374th CES Airmen enhance readiness with RADR training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron pour flowable fill into a hole during Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 6, 2025. Exercises like these are designed to ensure members of the 374th CES are prepared to respond swiftly to any operational challenge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)