374th CES Airmen enhance readiness with RADR training

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron participate in Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 6, 2025. RADR helps ensure Airmen will have the tools and knowledge they need to restore an airfield to a fully functional state in the event of an attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2025 02:12
|Photo ID:
|8860444
|VIRIN:
|250206-F-HD796-1496
|Resolution:
|5662x3767
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
