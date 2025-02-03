374th CES Airmen enhance readiness with RADR training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron participate in Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 6, 2025. The 374th CES conducts quarterly training to enhance readiness and RADR capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)