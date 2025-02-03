Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374th CES Airmen enhance readiness with RADR training [Image 4 of 12]

    374th CES Airmen enhance readiness with RADR training

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron participate in Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 6, 2025. The 374th CES conducts quarterly training to enhance readiness and RADR capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 02:12
    Photo ID: 8860443
    VIRIN: 250206-F-HD796-1461
    Resolution: 5663x3185
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    This work, 374th CES Airmen enhance readiness with RADR training [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Jarrett Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Civil Engineer
    CES
    374th Civil Engineer Squadron
    374th CES
    RADR
    Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery

