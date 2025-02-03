374th CES Airmen enhance readiness with RADR training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jordan Figueroa, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical apprentice, guides an Airman using construction equipment during Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 6, 2025. Exercises like these are designed to ensure members of the 374th CES are prepared to respond swiftly to any operational challenge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jarrett Smith)