Italian soldiers offload their tanks and other vehicles in preparation for the U.S. Army Europe and Africa-directed, 7th Army Training Command-hosted USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge held at the 7th ATC’s Grafenwoehr Training Area in Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 5, 2025. The USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge, held Feb. 7-20, will test competitor’s marksmanship skills, physical prowess, and mental agility while engaging in teambuilding competitions. (U.S. Army photo by Miriam Schraml)