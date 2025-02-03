Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge [Image 8 of 11]

    USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.05.2025

    Photo by Miriam Schraml 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Italian soldiers offload their tanks and other vehicles in preparation for the U.S. Army Europe and Africa-directed, 7th Army Training Command-hosted USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge held at the 7th ATC’s Grafenwoehr Training Area in Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 5, 2025. The USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge, held Feb. 7-20, will test competitor’s marksmanship skills, physical prowess, and mental agility while engaging in teambuilding competitions. (U.S. Army photo by Miriam Schraml)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 02:05
    Photo ID: 8860430
    VIRIN: 250205-A-IC819-1061
    Resolution: 5384x8076
    Size: 4.31 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    This work, USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge [Image 11 of 11], by Miriam Schraml, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Italy
    Grafenwoehr
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    UITC

