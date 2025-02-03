USNMRTC Yokosuka Mochitsuki

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 22, 2025) Japanese Fellows from United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka coordinated a mochitsuki (mochi pounding) cultural exchange event for their U.S. counterparts at United States Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka. Mochi, a popular Japanese snack, is made by pounding steamed short-grain Japanese sticky rice, called mochigome, with a wooden mallet during a ceremony called mochitsuki. The Fellowship Program at USNH Yokosuka is a year-long Japanese National Physician Graduate Medical Education Program that has actively trained Japanese physicians in a one-year rotating fellowship since 1952. Throughout the year, the Fellows learn outpatient and inpatient medicine and assist as medical liaisons between USNH Yokosuka and local Japanese hospitals.
