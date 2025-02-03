Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNMRTC Yokosuka Mochitsuki [Image 5 of 9]

    USNMRTC Yokosuka Mochitsuki

    JAPAN

    01.21.2025

    Photo by AI HAZAMA 

    U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 22, 2025) Japanese Fellows from United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Yokosuka coordinated a mochitsuki (mochi pounding) cultural exchange event for their U.S. counterparts at United States Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka. Mochi, a popular Japanese snack, is made by pounding steamed short-grain Japanese sticky rice, called mochigome, with a wooden mallet during a ceremony called mochitsuki. The Fellowship Program at USNH Yokosuka is a year-long Japanese National Physician Graduate Medical Education Program that has actively trained Japanese physicians in a one-year rotating fellowship since 1952. Throughout the year, the Fellows learn outpatient and inpatient medicine and assist as medical liaisons between USNH Yokosuka and local Japanese hospitals.

    Date Taken: 01.21.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 23:51
    Photo ID: 8860382
    VIRIN: 250122-N-SK815-1004
    Resolution: 1920x1293
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: JP
