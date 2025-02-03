Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Social Night aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 5 of 5]

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.05.2025

    Photo by Seaman Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250205-N-QR506-1057 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 5, 2025) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) participate in a social night on the ship’s mess decks, Feb 5. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 23:21
    Photo ID: 8860377
    VIRIN: 250205-N-QR506-1057
    Resolution: 5362x3575
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Social Night aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 5 of 5], by SN Jeadan Andre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LHA 6

