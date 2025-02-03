Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNFJ/CNRJ SCPO and MCPO Pinning [Image 4 of 6]

    CNFJ/CNRJ SCPO and MCPO Pinning

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dyxan Williams 

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 7, 2025) Senior Chief Master-at-Arms Dameon Perez is pinned to the rank of master chief petty officer during a pinning ceremony at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Jan. 24, 2025. Commander, Naval Forces/Navy Region Japan pinned one new senior chief petty officer and one new master chief petty officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams)

    CNFJ
    Pinning
    Frocking
    CSCS
    MACM

