CNFJ/CNRJ SCPO and MCPO Pinning

FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 7, 2025) Chief Culinary Specialist Timothy Marquis is pinned to the rank of senior chief petty officer during a pinning ceremony at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Jan. 24, 2025. Commander, Naval Forces/Navy Region Japan pinned one new senior chief petty officer and one new master chief petty officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams)