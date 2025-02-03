FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 7, 2025) Chief Culinary Specialist Timothy Marquis is pinned to the rank of senior chief petty officer during a pinning ceremony at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Jan. 24, 2025. Commander, Naval Forces/Navy Region Japan pinned one new senior chief petty officer and one new master chief petty officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 21:53
|Photo ID:
|8860314
|VIRIN:
|250124-N-NA545-1014
|Resolution:
|7247x4831
|Size:
|612.07 KB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNFJ/CNRJ SCPO and MCPO Pinning [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Dyxan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.