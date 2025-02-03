Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Chad Fukunaga, 154th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuels systems specialist, pulls up Senior Airman William McManus, 15th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems specialist, out of a simulated KC-135 Stratotanker fuel tank on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 6, 2025. Members of Aircraft Fuel Systems need to maneuver inside aircraft fuel tanks to perform various maintenance tasks, including isolating fuel leaks, repairing and troubleshooting components and replacing parts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)