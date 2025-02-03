Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th & 154th Maintenance Squadron conduct a confine space exercise on JBPHH [Image 8 of 9]

    15th &amp; 154th Maintenance Squadron conduct a confine space exercise on JBPHH

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Chad Fukunaga, 154th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuels systems specialist, pulls up Senior Airman William McManus, 15th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems specialist, out of a simulated KC-135 Stratotanker fuel tank on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 6, 2025. Members of Aircraft Fuel Systems need to maneuver inside aircraft fuel tanks to perform various maintenance tasks, including isolating fuel leaks, repairing and troubleshooting components and replacing parts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 20:35
    Photo ID: 8860217
    VIRIN: 250206-F-NW874-1036
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    This work, 15th & 154th Maintenance Squadron conduct a confine space exercise on JBPHH [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    15th MXS

