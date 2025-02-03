U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Forrest Bibbee, 15th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems specialist, simulates being incapacitated during a confined space exercise on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 6, 2025. In the event that a member of the 15th Maintenance Squadron and 154th MXS aircraft fuel systems is unsuccessful in rescuing an incapacitated Airman inside an aircraft fuel tank, the fire department will be called for assistance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)
