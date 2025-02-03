U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Forrest Bibbee, 15th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems specialist, participates as a simulated patient during a confined space exercise on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 6, 2025. Aircraft Fuel Systems specialists participate in confined space training exercises to prepare for emergencies during routine fuel tank repairs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)
|02.06.2025
|02.06.2025 20:35
|8860215
|250206-F-NW874-1074
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
This work, 15th & 154th Maintenance Squadron conduct a confine space exercise on JBPHH [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.