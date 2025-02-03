Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Forrest Bibbee, 15th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems specialist, participates as a simulated patient during a confined space exercise on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 6, 2025. Aircraft Fuel Systems specialists participate in confined space training exercises to prepare for emergencies during routine fuel tank repairs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)