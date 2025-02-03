Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th & 154th Maintenance Squadron conduct a confine space exercise on JBPHH [Image 6 of 9]

    15th &amp; 154th Maintenance Squadron conduct a confine space exercise on JBPHH

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Forrest Bibbee, 15th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems specialist, participates as a simulated patient during a confined space exercise on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 6, 2025. Aircraft Fuel Systems specialists participate in confined space training exercises to prepare for emergencies during routine fuel tank repairs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 20:35
    Photo ID: 8860215
    VIRIN: 250206-F-NW874-1074
    Resolution: 3226x4849
    Size: 4.03 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    15th MXS

