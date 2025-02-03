U.S. Air Force Senior Airman William McManus, 15th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems specialist, moves inside a confined space simulating a KC-135 Stratotanker fuel tank opening on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 6, 2025. Aircraft Fuel Systems specialists participate in confined space training exercises to prepare for emergencies during routine fuel tank repairs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 20:35
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
