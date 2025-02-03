Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman William McManus, 15th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems specialist, exits a confined space after rescuing a simulated incapacitated Airman during an exercise on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 6, 2025. Members of Aircraft Fuel Systems need to maneuver inside aircraft fuel tanks to perform various maintenance tasks, including isolating fuel leaks, repairing and troubleshooting components and replacing parts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)