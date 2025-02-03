Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hawaii Federal Fire Department attempts to rescue a simulated patient during a confined space exercise on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 6, 2025. In the event that a member of the 15th Maintenance Squadron and 154th MXS aircraft fuel systems is unsuccessful in rescuing an incapacitated Airman inside an aircraft fuel tank, the fire department will be called for assistance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)