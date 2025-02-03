Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Forrest Bibbee, 15th Maintenance Squadron aircraft fuel systems specialist, puts on an oxygen mask during a confined space exercise on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Feb. 6, 2025. Members of the 15th Maintenance Squadron and the 154th Maintenance Squadron Aircraft Fuel Systems Flight need to enter fuel tanks to perform various maintenance tasks, including isolating fuel leaks, repairing and troubleshooting components and replacing parts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)