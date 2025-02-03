DKI APCSS Welcomes New Fellows to CSC-25-1

The Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies (DKI APCSS) welcomed 89 Fellows from around the world to take part in the Comprehensive Security Cooperation course (CSC 25-1), in Honolulu, Hawaii, Feb. 5, 2025. The CSC course is a 5-week in-resident executive program offered three times a year for mid-level military, government, and non-government professionals who intersect with the security sphere. DKI APCSS is a U.S. Department of Defense institute that addresses regional and global security issues, inviting military and civilian representatives of the United States and Asia-Pacific nations to its comprehensive program of executive education and workshops, both in Hawaii and throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (Department of Defense photo by Luke McCall)
