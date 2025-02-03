Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    412th SFS MWD Training [Image 3 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    412th SFS MWD Training

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Danielle Rose 

    Air Force Test Center

    412th security forces military working dog practices on a training course February 6, 2025. MWDs provide ample deterrence capability support to the security forces units of the USAF.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 19:11
    Photo ID: 8860107
    VIRIN: 250206-F-DX306-1003
    Resolution: 3091x3899
    Size: 3.21 MB
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 412th SFS MWD Training [Image 11 of 11], by 1st Lt. Danielle Rose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    412th SFS MWD Training
    412th MWD Training
    412th SFS MWD Training
    412th SFS MWD Training
    412th SFS MWD Training
    412th SFS MWD Training
    412th SFS MWD Training
    412th SFS MWD Training
    412th SFS MWD Training
    412th SFS MWD Training
    412th SFS MWD Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #MWD
    #SFS
    #412th
    #USAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download