III MEF Band | 2025 Thailand International Jazz Conference

U.S. Marines with the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band perform with students from the Royal Thai Air Force School of Music during a musical workshop in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 27, 2025. The III MEF Band performed at the 2025 Thailand International Jazz Conference at Mahidol University in the Royal Kingdom of Thailand. The band also conducted musical workshops with Chulalongkorn University students, participated in a bilateral musical exchange with the Royal Thai Air Force and provided instruction to students at the Royal Thai Air Force School of Music. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado)