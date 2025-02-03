Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III MEF Band | 2025 Thailand International Jazz Conference [Image 36 of 43]

    III MEF Band | 2025 Thailand International Jazz Conference

    BANGKOK, THAILAND

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band instruct students from the Royal Thai Air Force School of Music during a musical workshop in Bangkok, Thailand, Jan. 27, 2025. The III MEF Band performed at the 2025 Thailand International Jazz Conference at Mahidol University in the Royal Kingdom of Thailand. The band also conducted musical workshops with Chulalongkorn University students, participated in a bilateral musical exchange with the Royal Thai Air Force and provided instruction to students at the Royal Thai Air Force School of Music. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 19:17
    Photo ID: 8860090
    VIRIN: 250127-M-YJ953-1292
    Resolution: 6488x4055
    Size: 16.69 MB
    Location: BANGKOK, TH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III MEF Band | 2025 Thailand International Jazz Conference [Image 43 of 43], by LCpl Manuel Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    III MEF Band | 2025 Thailand International Jazz Conference
    TAGS

    III MEF Band
    Thailand
    Marines
    Music
    Partnersandallies

