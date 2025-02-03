Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Harrison attend UTEP ROTC Graduation [Image 5 of 5]

    Maj. Gen. Harrison attend UTEP ROTC Graduation

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Christian Morton 

    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Maj. Gen. Richard A. Harrison, Commanding General of the 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command speaks at the Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) graduation at the University of Texas El Paso.

    Date Taken: 12.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 17:21
    Photo ID: 8859958
    VIRIN: 231227-A-TA715-1651
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 6.93 MB
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
    Air Defense Artillery
    Graduation
    32d AAMDC

