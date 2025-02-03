NMCB 133 Conducts Homeport Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250205-N-PI330-1022 GULFPORT, Mississippi (February 5, 2025) Utilitiesman Constructionman James Fasking, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 (NMCB 133), threads pipes as part of a Seabee technical trainer on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, February 5, 2025. NMCB 133 is conducting homeport operations as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport during the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters)