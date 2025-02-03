U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, prepare to complete a tank qualification range at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb 6, 2025. Table XI exercises develop as well as test a tank crew’s esprit de corps, lethality, and mission readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dustin Stark)
This work, 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers Complete Tank Qualification Range [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Dustin Stark