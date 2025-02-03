Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Infantry Division Soldiers Complete Tank Qualification Range [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3rd Infantry Division Soldiers Complete Tank Qualification Range

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Photo by Spc. Dustin Stark 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, advance their tank into position during Table XI exercises at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 6, 2025. Table XI exercises develop as well as test a tank crew’s esprit de corps, lethality, and mission readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dustin Stark)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 16:15
    Photo ID: 8859708
    VIRIN: 250206-A-KV885-1004
    Resolution: 6744x4502
    Size: 5.57 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers Complete Tank Qualification Range [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Dustin Stark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd Infantry Division Soldiers Complete Tank Qualification Range
    3rd Infantry Division Soldiers Complete Tank Qualification Range
    3rd Infantry Division Soldiers Complete Tank Qualification Range
    3rd Infantry Division Soldiers Complete Tank Qualification Range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #3rdInfantryDivision #3ID #RockoftheMarne #army #marne #stewart

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download