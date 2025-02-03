3rd Infantry Division Soldiers Complete Tank Qualification Range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, advance their tank into position during Table XI exercises at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 6, 2025. Table XI exercises develop as well as test a tank crew’s esprit de corps, lethality, and mission readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dustin Stark)