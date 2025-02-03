3rd Infantry Division Soldiers Complete Tank Qualification Range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, fire onto a target position during a Table XI exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 6, 2025. The range was completed at the company level with an emphasis placed on each individual crew to operate as one, further boosting their lethality. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dustin Stark)