Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Infantry Division Soldiers Complete Tank Qualification Range [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3rd Infantry Division Soldiers Complete Tank Qualification Range

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Photo by Spc. Dustin Stark 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, fire onto a target position during a Table XI exercise at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 6, 2025. The range was completed at the company level with an emphasis placed on each individual crew to operate as one, further boosting their lethality. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dustin Stark)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 16:12
    Photo ID: 8859707
    VIRIN: 250206-A-KV885-1006
    Resolution: 1397x784
    Size: 200.02 KB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers Complete Tank Qualification Range [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Dustin Stark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd Infantry Division Soldiers Complete Tank Qualification Range
    3rd Infantry Division Soldiers Complete Tank Qualification Range
    3rd Infantry Division Soldiers Complete Tank Qualification Range
    3rd Infantry Division Soldiers Complete Tank Qualification Range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #3rdInfantryDivision #3ID #RockoftheMarne #army #marne #stewart

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download