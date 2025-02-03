Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Colonel Troy Ogle, Deputy Commander 940th Air Refueling Wing

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Colonel Troy Ogle, Deputy Commander 940th Air Refueling Wing

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Lindsay Riddick-Liu 

    940th Air Refueling Wing

    Official portrait of Colonel Troy Ogle, Deputy Commander of the 940th Air Refueling Wing, Beale Air Force Base, Calif.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 14:20
    Photo ID: 8859545
    VIRIN: 240819-F-EH923-8807
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 3.88 MB
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colonel Troy Ogle, Deputy Commander 940th Air Refueling Wing, by Lindsay Riddick-Liu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    940 ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download