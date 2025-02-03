Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Admiral Mike Brookes: ONI Civil Maritime Expertise Crucial to Securing Oceans, Global Economy [Image 2 of 2]

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Naomi VanDuser 

    Office of Naval Intelligence

    SAN DIEGO, Calif. (January 29, 2025) - Commander, Office of Naval Intelligence Rear Adm. Mike Brookes speaks with attendees at the AFCEA WEST 2025 convention. ONI is the leading provider of maritime intelligence to the U.S. Navy and joint warfighting forces, as well as national decision makers and other consumers in the Intelligence Community. (U.S. Navy Photo by Naomi VanDuser)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 12:55
    Photo ID: 8859401
    VIRIN: 250129-N-AY934-3875
    Resolution: 4284x5712
    Size: 5.08 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    Naval Intelligence
    ONI
    AFCEA WEST
    Civil Maritime

