Rear Admiral Mike Brookes: ONI Civil Maritime Expertise Crucial to Securing Oceans, Global Economy

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (January 29, 2025) - Commander, Office of Naval Intelligence Rear Adm. Mike Brookes speaks with attendees at the AFCEA WEST 2025 convention. ONI is the leading provider of maritime intelligence to the U.S. Navy and joint warfighting forces, as well as national decision makers and other consumers in the Intelligence Community. (U.S. Navy Photo by Naomi VanDuser)