1st Lt. Erik Turnquist, a pilot from the 421st Fighter Squadron, dons his helmet inside an F-35A Lightning II prior to a sortie during Red Flag 25-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Feb. 5, 2025. This iteration of Red Flag marks 50 years of high-end training, highlighting Red Flag’s enduring legacy of preparing its participants to be combat-ready and mission-effective in the face of evolving threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Micah Garbarino)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 12:50
|Photo ID:
|8859398
|VIRIN:
|250205-F-BN045-6669
|Resolution:
|5090x3387
|Size:
|7.49 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 388th Fighter Wing participates in Red Flag 25-1, by Micah Garbarino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.