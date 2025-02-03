Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Jalen Morris coats primer on an ultra-high frequency antenna while aloft aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Feb. 5, 2025. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Micah Malala)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 12:29
|Photo ID:
|8859375
|VIRIN:
|250205-N-CB007-1164
|Resolution:
|4812x3208
|Size:
|930.67 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Makin Island Antenna Maintenance [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Micah Malala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.