    Makin Island Antenna Maintenance [Image 2 of 3]

    Makin Island Antenna Maintenance

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Micah Malala 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Shaine Fagan inspects an ultra-high frequency antenna while aloft aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Feb. 5, 2025. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Micah Malala)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 12:28
    Photo ID: 8859374
    VIRIN: 250205-N-CB007-1124
    Resolution: 5359x3573
    Size: 919.09 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Antenna Maintenance [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Micah Malala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

