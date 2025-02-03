PCU Bougainville Sailors Inspect Ship Compartments

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (Feb. 4, 2025) Damage Controlman First Class Joseph Schopp checks a powertrol valve stem in aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) station 3 aboard America-class amphibious assault carrier PCU Bougainville (LHA 8) during a compartment turnover inspection. Bougainville is under construction while the crew is establishing and maintaining qualifications, training, planning, and preparing to operate the ship once it is commissioned. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Nathan Carpenter)