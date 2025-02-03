PASCAGOULA, Miss. (Feb. 4, 2025) Damage Controlman First Class Joseph Schopp checks a powertrol valve stem in aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) station 3 aboard America-class amphibious assault carrier PCU Bougainville (LHA 8) during a compartment turnover inspection. Bougainville is under construction while the crew is establishing and maintaining qualifications, training, planning, and preparing to operate the ship once it is commissioned. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Nathan Carpenter)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 11:36
|Photo ID:
|8859311
|VIRIN:
|250204-N-CO914-1001
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|15.34 MB
|Location:
|PASCAGOULA, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PCU Bougainville Sailors Inspect Ship Compartments, by CPO Nathan Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.