    PCU Bougainville Sailors Inspect Ship Compartments

    PASCAGOULA, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Nathan Carpenter 

    USS Bougainville

    PASCAGOULA, Miss. (Feb. 4, 2025) Damage Controlman First Class Joseph Schopp checks a powertrol valve stem in aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) station 3 aboard America-class amphibious assault carrier PCU Bougainville (LHA 8) during a compartment turnover inspection. Bougainville is under construction while the crew is establishing and maintaining qualifications, training, planning, and preparing to operate the ship once it is commissioned. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Nathan Carpenter)

