New York Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 42nd Infantry Division participate in the unit’s Warfighter exercise Jan. 29, 2025, at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. The exercise ensures the unit maintains readiness and proficiency in their respective military occupational specialties. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Grace Nechanicky)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 11:32
|Photo ID:
|8859306
|VIRIN:
|250129-Z-PL215-1019
|Resolution:
|6070x3956
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
This work, Warfighter 25-3 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Grace Nechanicky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.