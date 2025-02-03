Warfighter 25-3

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

New York Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 42nd Infantry Division participate in the unit’s Warfighter exercise Jan. 29, 2025, at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. The exercise ensures the unit maintains readiness and proficiency in their respective military occupational specialties. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Grace Nechanicky)