Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    For AFE Personnel Perfection is Everything [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    For AFE Personnel Perfection is Everything

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Vitto Suico, 57th Rescue Squadron aircrew flight equipment lead trainer, sews a rip in an American flag at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 28, 2025. AFE personnel perform operator maintenance and service inspections on shop equipment and additional materials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 08:34
    Photo ID: 8859080
    VIRIN: 250128-F-VJ231-2398
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, For AFE Personnel Perfection is Everything [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    For AFE Personnel Perfection is Everything
    For AFE Personnel Perfection is Everything
    For AFE Personnel Perfection is Everything
    For AFE Personnel Perfection is Everything
    For AFE Personnel Perfection is Everything
    For AFE Personnel Perfection is Everything
    For AFE Personnel Perfection is Everything

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    sewing
    AFE
    aircrew flight equipment
    57 RQS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download