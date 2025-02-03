For AFE Personnel Perfection is Everything

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Vitto Suico, 57th Rescue Squadron aircrew flight equipment lead trainer, and Tech. Sgt. Kristian Darling, 57th Rescue Squadron aircrew flight equipment flight chief, repair various rips in an American flag at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 28, 2025. AFE personnel perform operator maintenance and service inspections on shop equipment and additional materials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)