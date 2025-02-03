For AFE Personnel Perfection is Everything

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Vitto Suico, 57th Rescue Squadron aircrew flight equipment lead trainer, threads a needle through a rip in an American flag at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 28, 2025. AFE personnel are trained in a variety of sewing and material repair techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)