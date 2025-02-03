U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Vitto Suico, 57th Rescue Squadron aircrew flight equipment lead trainer, repairs a rip in an American flag at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 28, 2025. AFE personnel are trained in a variety of sewing and material repair techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 08:34
|Photo ID:
|8859073
|VIRIN:
|250128-F-VJ231-1202
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|719.26 KB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, For AFE Personnel Perfection is Everything [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.