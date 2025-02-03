Gettysburg's Deployment

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Jan. 27, 2025) A U.S. Navy Chief checks the sight picture of an M4 carbine on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) during a small arms gun shoot in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 08:05
|Photo ID:
|8859062
|VIRIN:
|250127-N-HF194-1430
|Resolution:
|5662x3775
|Size:
|815.39 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
