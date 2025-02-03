Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT launches into Agile Combat Employment exercise [Image 1 of 2]

    AFCENT launches into Agile Combat Employment exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Violette Hosack 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron flies during Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 29, 2025. In support of Agile Spartan 25.1, aircraft and support personnel across multiple wings deployed in the USCENTCOM AOR generated combat air power from forward operating locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Violette Hosack)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 03:10
    Photo ID: 8858960
    VIRIN: 250129-F-YH673-1025
    Resolution: 3475x2317
    Size: 440.55 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, AFCENT launches into Agile Combat Employment exercise [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Violette Hosack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Deployed
    CENTCOM
    ACE
    AFCENT
    Exercise
    Agile Spartan

