AFCENT launches into Agile Combat Employment exercise

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 91st Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron flies during Operation Agile Spartan 25.1 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 29, 2025. In support of Agile Spartan 25.1, aircraft and support personnel across multiple wings deployed in the USCENTCOM AOR generated combat air power from forward operating locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Violette Hosack)