386th ELRS Airmen recognized for returning asset to service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Kline, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, coins U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Vigil for outstanding performance within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 22, 2025. Vigil and his team performed critical maintenance on an R-11 fuel truck, returning the asset to service and achieving a 100% mission capable rate for the squadron’s vehicle fleet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)