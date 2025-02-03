386th ELRS Airmen recognized for returning asset to service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Kline, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, coins Senior Airman Samuel Marranca for outstanding performance within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 22, 2024. Marranca and his team performed critical maintenance, returning an R-11 fuel truck to service after 439 days of non-mission capable status. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)