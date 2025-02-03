386th ELRS Airmen recognized for returning asset to service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

386th Air Expeditionary Wing leadership speaks to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt Justin Vigil and Senior Airman Samuel Maranca, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle management specialists, while recognizing them for their accomplishments within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 22, 2025. The Airmen were recognized for performing critical maintenance on an R-11 fuel truck, returning the asset to service and ensuring sustained refueling operations and enabling mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)