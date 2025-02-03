386th Air Expeditionary Wing leadership speaks to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt Justin Vigil and Senior Airman Samuel Maranca, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle management specialists, while recognizing them for their accomplishments within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 22, 2025. The Airmen were recognized for performing critical maintenance on an R-11 fuel truck, returning the asset to service and ensuring sustained refueling operations and enabling mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 03:00
|Photo ID:
|8858951
|VIRIN:
|250123-F-BK002-1047
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.88 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 386th ELRS Airmen recognized for returning asset to service [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.