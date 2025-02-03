Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    386th ELRS Airmen recognized for returning asset to service

    386th ELRS Airmen recognized for returning asset to service

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Vigil, left, and Senior Airman Samuel Marranca, right, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle management specialists stand ready to be recognized by wing leadership within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 22, 2025. The Airmen were recognized for completing a critical engine swap and pumping system overhaul that returned an R-11 fuel truck to service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025
    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    CENTCOM
    386 AEW
    AFCENT

