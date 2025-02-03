U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Justin Vigil, left, and Senior Airman Samuel Marranca, right, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle management specialists stand ready to be recognized by wing leadership within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 22, 2025. The Airmen were recognized for completing a critical engine swap and pumping system overhaul that returned an R-11 fuel truck to service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins)
|01.22.2025
|02.06.2025 03:00
|8858950
|250123-F-BK002-1001
|6779x4519
|1.15 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|2
|0
This work, 386th ELRS Airmen recognized for returning asset to service [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Julian Atkins