Wayne E. Meyer Streams in the Pacific Ocean

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) steams during a simulated freedom of navigation operation in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 3, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)