    Wayne E. Meyer Streams in the Pacific Ocean

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.03.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charles J Scudella III 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) steams during a simulated freedom of navigation operation in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 3, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 01:19
    Photo ID: 8858839
    VIRIN: 250203-N-VM650-1043
    Resolution: 4852x3235
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Underway
    Freedom of Navigation Operations
    FONOPS
    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)

