The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) steams during a simulated freedom of navigation operation in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 3, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 01:19
|Photo ID:
|8858839
|VIRIN:
|250203-N-VM650-1043
|Resolution:
|4852x3235
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wayne E. Meyer Streams in the Pacific Ocean, by PO1 Charles J Scudella III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.