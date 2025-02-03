Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Petroleum Over The Shore [Image 10 of 10]

    Petroleum Over The Shore

    CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.04.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Eric Allen 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 9th Engineer Support Battalion (9th ESB), 3rd Marine Logistics Group, inspect a piece of equipment used to extract a JP-5 Fuel during a Petroleum Over the Shore exercise at Naval Base White Beach, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 4, 2025. The POTS training is designed to strengthen the capabilities of expeditious fuel transmission between the shore and the Stern Landing Vessel HOS Resolution, which is being used to inform the overall development of the Marine Corps’ next Medium Landing Ship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Allen)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 02:19
    Photo ID: 8858834
    VIRIN: 250204-M-BU908-1237
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 18.43 MB
    Location: CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Petroleum Over The Shore [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Eric Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JP-5
    petroleum
    3rd Marine Logistics Group
    9th Engineer Support Battalion

