9th ESB Conducts Fuel Movement with SLV

U.S. Marines with 9th Engineer Support Battalion (9th ESB), 3rd Marine Logistics Group, inspect a piece of equipment used to extract a JP-5 Fuel during a Petroleum Over the Shore exercise at Naval Base White Beach, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 4, 2025. The POTS training is designed to strengthen the capabilities of expeditious fuel transmission between the shore and the Stern Landing Vessel HOS Resolution, which is being used to inform the overall development of the Marine Corps’ next Medium Landing Ship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Allen)