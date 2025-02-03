Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 9th Engineer Support Battalion (9th ESB), 3rd Marine Logistics Group extract JP5 fuel during Operation Petroleum Over The Shore(POTS), on Naval Base White Beach, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 4,2025. Operation POTS is designed to showcase the capabilities of 9th ESB expeditionary fuels technicians in transferring fuel between vessel and shore. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Allen)