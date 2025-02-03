U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kyle Coutts, right, and Warrant Officer David Lassiter, both with 9th Engineer Support Battalion (9th ESB), 3rd Marine Logistics Group, discusses the quality of a JP-5 fuel sample during a Petroleum Over the Shore (POTS) exercise at Naval Base White Beach, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 4, 2025. The POTS training is designed to strengthen the capabilities of expeditious fuel transmission between the shore and the Stern Landing Vessel HOS Resolution, which is being used to inform the overall development of the Marine Corps’ next Medium Landing Ship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Allen)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 02:19
|Photo ID:
|8858831
|VIRIN:
|250204-M-BU908-1134
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|14.86 MB
|Location:
|CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Petroleum Over The Shore [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Eric Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.